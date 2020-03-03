Dubois County District Process Center holding special Saturday hours

If you are unable to use the District Process Center during their normal business hours, then you’re in luck!

The Dubois County Solid Waste District is holding special Saturday events once a month until October.

The first event is this Saturday, March 7th, from 8 am to 12 noon.

Items that are normally accepted at the center will be accepted during this time.

Items include electronics, small appliances, household hazardous waste materials (HHW), fluorescent bulbs, cooking oil, large metal items, and tires.

Unloading assistance is not provided.

Residents will need to bring a helper is they cannot do it themselves.

Process Center Saturday is for Dubois County residents only. No businesses will be accepted.

Although there is a large item dumpster onsite, larger loads will be refused and referred to the Blackfoot landfill in Winslow.

The next event is on Saturday, April 4th from 8 am to 12 pm.

For more information, go to duboiscountyrecycles.org or call the District at (812)-482-7865.