Dubois County Health Department provides updated on first COVID-19 case; close contacts notified

The Dubois County Health Department has an update on the county’s first positive COVID-19 case.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed the case on March 22nd.

Local health officials say that all preliminary close contacts of the patient were identified and notified by the end of the day on March 22nd.

At this time, if you have not been notified by the Dubois County Health Department, then you have not been identified as a close contact.

According to a press release, the following categories are a definition of close contact:

Living in the same household while the person was symptomatic Caring for a person with COVID-19 while the person was symptomatic. Being within 6 feet of a person for about 10 minutes or longer while the person was symptomatic Being in direct contact with respiratory secretions from a person with COVID-19 while the person was symptomatic (e.g., being coughed on, kissing, sharing utensils, etc.)

Local health officials are urging residents to stay home, practice social distancing, and good hygiene as directed by Governor Holcomb.