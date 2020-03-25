Dubois County Health Department releases statement about COVID-19 rumors

The Dubois County Health Department is urging residents to rely on credible sources for COVID-19.

County Health Officer, Dr. Ted Waflart said that the health department has been overwhelmed with calls based on false rumors.

“Avoid getting news from unreliable sources and do not spread unfounded rumors,” Waflart said.

Reliable sources for COVID-19 information include the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/, the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.in.gov/isdh/ and the Dubois County Health Department at https://www.duboiscountyin.org/departments/health_department/index.php.

“Spreading misinformation helps no one and adds to the anxiety and unrest of our community, ”Waflart said.

The health department continues to advise that staying home is critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.