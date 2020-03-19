Dubois County Health Department Releases Statement Regarding Travel during COVID-19 Pandemic

The Dubois County Health Department has received several calls and inquiries about traveling in the United States and if those spring break travel plans should be canceled.

At this time the CDC has not issued any restrictions for travel in the United States. There are confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) reported in all states.

The Dubois County Health Department does encourage our residents to avoid all unnecessary travel and to stay home if possible.

The CDC does give several considerations before travel, if you are on the fence whether to cancel or feel your travel is necessary

Is the virus spreading in the area where you plan to go? Check the local health department/ state department websites

Who and how many people are you traveling with? Are you driving a far distance with a carload of people? Taking a plane? What are your plans when you get to your destination? Closed in spaces and not distancing yourself from others, does increase your risk to the respiratory virus.

Are the people your traveling with considered high risk? Older adults and individuals of any age who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes are more likely to get severe illness if they do get COVID-19. CDC has recommended these high-risk individuals to avoid non-essential air travel.

What happens if during your travel you encounter someone with COVID-19? And must stay at home to self-monitor for an extended amount of time. Or become ill yourself.

Also remember an individual may show minor symptoms but still spread the virus to those high-risk individuals.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 infection is to avoid exposure to the virus. Wash your hands often with soap and water, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, practice social distancing of at least 6 feet away from others, stay home if you are ill.

The Dubois County Health Department supports the experience, education, and relaxation that any type of travel brings to oneself but, when the time is appropriate and safety of one and others are not at risk. We must work together to take all steps necessary to preserve the health of our community. The focus right now is to prevent the virus from entering our county.

Please visit the IN.gov/ISDH and CDC.gov for more information regarding this ever-changing topic.