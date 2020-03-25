Dubois County Health Department Releases Update Regarding COVID-19; Unable to Release Number of Residents Tested

In response to questions we are receiving regarding the numbers of individuals in Dubois County who have been tested for COVID-19, we are unable to provide that information since only positive tests are required to be reported to the health department. As of March 25 at 8 a.m., there were no new positive COVID-19 tests of Dubois County residents.

Each person plays a role in helping overcome this pandemic:

Stay informed with ACCURATE information

Use social distancing and keep six (6) feet between you and others

Cover your coughs and sneezes, use a tissue then throw away

Clean your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth

Don’t share household items

Clean all “high touch” surfaces and objects daily

STAY HOME

Hold yourself and others accountable for their health, your health, and the health of all of our citizens. We can get through this, but it will take everyone doing their part.