In response to questions we are receiving regarding the numbers of individuals in Dubois County who have been tested for COVID-19, we are unable to provide that information since only positive tests are required to be reported to the health department. As of March 25 at 8 a.m., there were no new positive COVID-19 tests of Dubois County residents.
Each person plays a role in helping overcome this pandemic:
- Stay informed with ACCURATE information
- Use social distancing and keep six (6) feet between you and others
- Cover your coughs and sneezes, use a tissue then throw away
- Clean your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth
- Don’t share household items
- Clean all “high touch” surfaces and objects daily
- STAY HOME
Hold yourself and others accountable for their health, your health, and the health of all of our citizens. We can get through this, but it will take everyone doing their part.
Be the first to comment on "Dubois County Health Department Releases Update Regarding COVID-19; Unable to Release Number of Residents Tested"