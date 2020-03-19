Dubois County Health Department Reminds Residents to Practice Healthy Living During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Dubois County Health Department released a statement this morning reminding Dubois County residents to stay healthy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement says that the Dubois County Health Department has been working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to continue to monitor and share current information. The person-to-person spread of COVID-19 appears to be mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It also may be possible that the virus can spread from touching a surface that has the virus. Signs and symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Existing data suggests older adults and people with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems are in greater risk

The Dubois County Health Department suggests all citizens take steps to protect themselves. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Wash hands with soap and warm water and friction for at least 20 seconds. If you are sick stay home and away from other people. Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces you touch.

Dubois County Health Department will continue to closely work with community partners to monitor and review the situation. As these are rapidly changing circumstances, the Indiana State Department of Health and Center for Disease Control are updating guidelines routinely. Your local health department will continue to monitor those updates and share strategies to prevent further outbreaks.