Dubois County Health Officer Dr. Ted Waflart Urges Residents To Follow Social Distancing Mandate

Dubois County’s Health Officer is reminding residents to practice social distancing.

In a message released Sunday afternoon, Dr. Ted Waflart expressed his concerns with those who aren’t taking the stay at home order seriously.

Waflart says that social distancing must be maintained to be able to “flatten the curve”.

Waflart reminds residents not to socialize with those outside of their immediate household. This means no sleepovers, parties, playdates for children, NO get togethers or carpooling with people outside of your home. Groups of people playing or practicing sports together is not practicing social distancing. Even neighborhood children should not be getting together.

Waflart says maintaining the guidelines for staying home, proper hygiene, and social distancing, are the only weapons against this disease.