Dubois County Sheriff’s Office limiting building access

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is limiting building access because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting today, the building will be open to only important matters and necessary business.

If you are unsure of the importance of your situation, call the office at (812)-482-3522. There will be no change to the handling of emergencies and urgent matters.

Deputies will continue responding to all emergency and high priority calls.

As of now, deputies will continue responding to non-emergency calls that require the physical presence of an officer.

However, officers may be wearing latex gloves, refuse handshakes, maintain a safe interview distance, and may request to communicate in open-air locations such as porches and outdoors whenever possible.

Non-emergency calls that do not require the physical presence of an officer will be handled over the phone until further notice.

All Indiana BMV’s conduct title checks at the license branch. Until further notice, citizens will need to obtain their title (VIN) checks at the BMV. If the Bureau of Motor Vehicles suspends services, there will likely be no immediate need for paperwork.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s office is committed to maintaining a healthy and safe environment for the public, their staff, and individuals in their care and custody.