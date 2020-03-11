Dubois Strong Announces 2020 Board of Directors

Dubois Strong is pleased to announce its 2020 Board of Directors.

Allison Menke of OFS, will continue to serve as Chair of the Board.

The Executive Committee officers include:

Jamie Shinabarger, Springs Valley Bank & Trust – Vice Chair

Jay Baker, German American Bank – Treasurer

Mayor Dean Vonderheide, City of Jasper – Secretary

The Executive Committee also includes Dubois County Commissioner Elmer Brames, City of Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner and Chris Tretter representing Seufert Construction, Access Storage, Progressive Development, Progressive Investment and Sultan’s Run Golf Club.

The additional Board of Directors members include:

Jane Betz, Smithville Communications

Christian Blome, Vincennes University, Jasper

Dan Conway, Best Home Furnishings

Mary Ann Cummings, Town of Birdseye

Barry Day, Superior Ag Resources

Nancy Eckerle, Jasper Chamber of Commerce

Sue Habig, Kimball Electronics

Joe Henson, Dubois REC

Betty Jenkins, MasterBrand Cabinets

Mike Kluesner, Dubois County Council

Kevin Manley, Dubois County Tourism Commission

Lonnie Nicholson, Kimball International

Melanie Powell, Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center

Evelyn Rivas, ALASI

Matthew Schaick, Meyer Distributing

Ken Sicard, Town of Ferdinand