Dubois Strong Announces 2020 Board of Directors

Dubois Strong is pleased to announce its 2020 Board of Directors.
Allison Menke of OFS, will continue to serve as Chair of the Board.
The Executive Committee officers include:
- Jamie Shinabarger, Springs Valley Bank & Trust – Vice Chair
- Jay Baker, German American Bank – Treasurer
- Mayor Dean Vonderheide, City of Jasper – Secretary
The Executive Committee also includes Dubois County Commissioner Elmer Brames, City of Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner and Chris Tretter representing Seufert Construction, Access Storage, Progressive Development, Progressive Investment and Sultan’s Run Golf Club.
The additional Board of Directors members include:
- Jane Betz, Smithville Communications
- Christian Blome, Vincennes University, Jasper
- Dan Conway, Best Home Furnishings
- Mary Ann Cummings, Town of Birdseye
- Barry Day, Superior Ag Resources
- Nancy Eckerle, Jasper Chamber of Commerce
- Sue Habig, Kimball Electronics
- Joe Henson, Dubois REC
- Betty Jenkins, MasterBrand Cabinets
- Mike Kluesner, Dubois County Council
- Kevin Manley, Dubois County Tourism Commission
- Lonnie Nicholson, Kimball International
- Melanie Powell, Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center
- Evelyn Rivas, ALASI
- Matthew Schaick, Meyer Distributing
- Ken Sicard, Town of Ferdinand
