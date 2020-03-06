Ferdinand Town Council holds special meeting

The Ferdinand Town Council met for a special meeting on Wednesday night.

Council members met with officials from the Canadian Company, TC Energy, to talk about upgrading a gas line.

TC Energy must complete this upgrade near the 23rd Street and Industrial Park Road intersection.

The council approved a temporary easement agreement with TC.

This gives the company permission to use the town’s property by the intersection during the project.

Company representatives say the project will start on Monday, March 16th, and last for about three months.

The recycling center on the property will move to a location near the sports complex on 5th Street.

And speaking of Industrial Park Road, the council also gave the green light on seeking quotes for striping work on the road between CVS and McDonalds.

The Town Council also announced the dates for this year’s Town Wide Clean up.

The west side of Ferdinand’s clean up takes place on April 14th.

Clean up for the east side of town is scheduled for April 15th.

If necessary, council members say April 16th will be added.

On these scheduled days, residents can put large items or trash piles on the curb for disposal.

All piles must have two stickers.

Ferdinand Clerk-Treasurer, Tammy Miller, was also approved to sign a contract with Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center for town employee health screenings.

And finally, the council heard about a change in the park board’s meeting schedule.

Starting in April, the Ferdinand Park Board is moving its monthly meeting to the second Wednesday of each month.