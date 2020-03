Fourth Hoosier dies from COVID-19

A fourth Hoosier has died from COVID-19.

State Health officials say the patient was a Delaware County resident over 60 years old and was previously hospitalized.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health Website, there have been four deaths and 201 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

Adams

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Allen

Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Bartholomew

Cases: 5

Deaths: 0

Boone

Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Clark

Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Delaware

Cases: 2

Deaths: 1

Dubois

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Elkhart

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Fayette

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Floyd

Cases: 3

Deaths: 0

Franklin

Cases: 4

Deaths: 0

Grant

Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Hamilton

Cases: 18

Deaths: 0

Hancock

Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Harrison

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Hendricks

Cases: 8

Deaths: 0

Howard

Cases: 6

Deaths: 0

Jennings

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Johnson

Cases: 12

Deaths: 1

Lake

Cases: 10

Deaths: 0

LaPorte

Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Madison

Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Marion

Cases: 82

Deaths: 2

Miami

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Monroe

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Morgan

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Noble

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Owen

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Putnam

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Ripley

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Scott

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Shelby

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

St Joseph

Cases: 8

Deaths: 0

Tippecanoe

Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Tipton

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Vander.

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Vigo

Cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Washington

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Wayne

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0

Wells

Cases: 1

Deaths: 0