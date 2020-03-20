Freedom Bank closing lobbies due to COVID-19

Freedom Bank is closing its lobbies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This closure takes effect on Monday, March 23rd.

Drive-thru services and normal operating hours will continue.

Customers are encouraged to make appointments for loans, new accounts, safe deposit entry, and other services that may require an in-person visit.

Bank officials are asking individuals who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath to call (812)-381-8725 for assistance with their banking needs.

Customers may also visit thatsfreedom.bank, download the Freedom Bank Mobile app from the App Store or Google Play to manage accounts and pay bills online. Call (812)-683-8998 with any questions about online banking.