Garden Gate Festival Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The Garden Gate Festival in Huntingburg has been canceled.

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement this morning.

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce has reviewed the recommendations by the CDC regarding the COVID-19 virus and has decided that the best decision to make was to cancel the Garden Gate Festival on April 18th.

The Dubois County Chamber of Chamber says that they will monitor the situation over the next few weeks before they make a decision on a postponement date.

The Golden Ticket Raffle that was also scheduled for April 18th will still happen but will become a “virtual” event. Golden Raffle Tickets are still available at Gehlhausen’s Flowers and Lush Esthetics. The proceeds will benefit the Huntingburg Merchant Association.