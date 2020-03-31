Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb extending restaurant and bar restrictions in response to COVID-19.

Governor Holcomb signed the executive order on Tuesday.

All bars, nightclubs, and restaurants are ordered to remain closed to dine-in patrons until 11:59 pm on April 6th. They can continue providing take-out and delivery services.

All bars, nightclubs, and restaurants are asked to comply with this directive for the safety of Hoosiers in their communities without the need for enforcement measures.

However, Governor Holcomb also directed all state and local boards of health and the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) to take all available administrative and enforcement actions against establishments that continue offering in-house dining services, in violation of the governor’s order.

Governor Holcomb also announced these additional steps:

Additional steps taken by the state today include:

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will hold a virtual job fair for more than 1,000 construction and related positions at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 16th.

o To register for the INDOT Virtual Job Fair, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7684424500148015117.

o All registrants will receive a link to the recording of the virtual job fair whether they are able to participate live or not.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will offer free virtual FAFSA filing help for students and families from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 4th.

o Help will be available through the Commission’s Learn More Indiana social media platforms: Facebook (facebook.com/LearnMoreIN), Instagram (@LearnMoreIndiana) and Twitter (@LearnMoreIN)

Click here to download public service announcements (PSAs) recorded by the state for your use: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/egf210ognxxyx4h/AADYd7E-tBn7P6gtiLSZUiVBa?dl=0

More information may be found at the ISDH website at coronavirus.in.gov and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.