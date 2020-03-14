Governor Holcomb announces additional steps in protecting public from COVID-19

Governor Eric Holcomb has announced additional steps the state is taking in response to the coronavirus.

As of noon on Friday, 12 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Under Governor Eric Holcomb’s direction:

-all state agencies are evaluating rules and regulations that should be suspended or modified to help Hoosiers throughout this medical emergency

-Hoosiers who need to renew their Medicaid Eligibility will get more time to complete the process. No services will be interrupted.

-Family Social Services Administration (FSSA) is asking federal officials to approve a request to temporarily waive the renewal process for Hoosier’s who need SNAP or TANF benefits.

-Hoosiers on Medicaid will not pay co-pays for COVID 19 testing.

-Hoosiers on Medicaid can get 90-day refills of medication for chronic conditions.

-State officials are collaborating with the Indiana Department of Education to discuss solutions regarding student assessments and meals for children whose schools have closed.

-FSSA has given daycares specific guidance to protect children in their care.

-Community meals for senior citizens are being converted to home meal deliveries. Local partners, such as Area Agencies on Aging, have been given funding flexibility to cover the added costs of delivering meals. Thousands of meals are being served daily.

-Every community has a child care resource and referral agency to connect parents with local child care options and provide referrals for support. Families can find their local Child Care Resource and Referral by calling 800-299-1627.