One Hoosier has died from the coronavirus.
Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement in a press conference earlier today.
State Health officials say the patient was an adult from Marion County and died at a Community Health Network Hospital on Monday morning.
We’re told that the patient was over the age of 60 and had underlying medical conditions.
We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Be the first to comment on "Governor Holcomb announces first COVID-19 death in Indiana"