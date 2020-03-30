Governor Holcomb asking President Trump for “Major Disaster” declaration

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Monday afternoon.

During the press conference, Holcomb announced the following actions:

– asked President Trump for a “Major Disaster” declaration for Indiana. This would approve federal funding for the state if it is granted.

– signed an executive order to help hospitals prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases. Indiana hospitals have increased their intensive care unit capacity by about one-third in the past few weeks for this expected surge in COVID-19 related illnesses. State health officials also say that hospitals have added about 500 critical care beds to give the state 1,940. Although officials said about 60% of those ICU beds were in use, hospitals are working on creating more ICU capacity by converting operating and recovery room spaces.

-is extending the executive order requiring all bars and restaurants to remain closed to in-person dining. More details about this will be released in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.