Governor Holcomb signs executive order to slow spread of COVID-19

Governor Eric Holcomb has activated the Indiana National Guard to help as needed with the state’s COVID-10 response.

This motion is part of the executive order that Governor Holcomb signed earlier this week.

The executive order also:

-delays non-essential meetings. For essential meetings, one member is required to be physically present, but other members are allowed to participate electronically.

-all bars, nightclubs, and restaurants should now be closed to dine-in patrons. They can provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March. The Governor expects these businesses to comply with the directive for the safety of Hoosiers in their communities without the need for enforcement measures.

-Indiana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program are providing guidance to WIC agencies to help them continue serving clients while protecting staff and their families. For more on this: click here

-The CDC has issued new guidance for people coming out of self-isolation quarantine. For more on this: click here

-The ISDH call center continues to experience high volume. Hoosiers with general questions are encouraged to visit in.gov/coronavirus for more information. ISDH has implemented a toll-free call center at 877-826-0011 that includes options for healthcare providers as well as the public. Call center staff will not offer medical advice or provide test results.

-The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has 12 Workforce Regions throughout the state. At least one WorkOne is open in each region, except Marion County. DWD is working with that local WorkOne to ensure unemployment insurance claimants who need access to a computer have that access.