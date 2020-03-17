Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools implement e-learning for first time

E-learning has been used by school districts around the state on snow days for years.

But for one local school, it’s a new way of learning for both the students and the staff.

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools is implementing e-learning for their first time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Superintendent, Dr. Tracy Lorey, explains what it has been like.

Depending on the age of students, sometimes it can be difficult. Lorey says it’s been tough for the elementary school students.

For some students, the internet has been the hardest challenge. But there are other options. Lorey explains more.

Lorey says having instruction for students throughout this global pandemic is essential.

Lorey also says the staff has been going above and beyond. To see pictures of what’s it’s like behind the scenes of e-learning, go to the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Facebook page.