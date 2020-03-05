Holiday World offering discounts to active-military veterans

A local amusement park is offering discounts to active-military veterans.

Military personnel can purchase up to 10 discounted tickets to the Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari 2020 season.

Tickets can be purchased online at Pick-Your-Ticket Price Calendar.

But before purchasing, you will need to make an account with ID.me.

Police, Fire, Correctional Officers, and EMS personnel are also eligible for this discount.

Holiday World opens for the season on May 2nd. Splashin’ Safari opens on May 7th.