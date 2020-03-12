Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari to Give Away $10,000 Cash Prize To Seasonal Employee

As Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari prepares for their next job fair this coming weekend, officials are offering a $10,000 cash prize to one lucky seasonal employee, in addition to other new employee incentives for the 2020 season. The giveaway will happen at the end of August, but employees will be eligible for 10 biweekly drawings for $500 throughout the summer. Employees who stay through the end of the season will be eligible for a $5,000 drawing.

In addition to the cash prizes, officials are rolling out a new employee referral program, and a special program for teachers to earn gift cards for their classrooms. Employees can also sign up to withdraw their daily earnings before payday with an app called DailyPay.

The Job Fair will be this weekend on Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14th. Walk-ins are welcome, but those interested are encouraged to apply online and schedule an interview before they arrive. The Job Fair will be from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. CDT Friday, March 13th and from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CDT on Saturday, March 14th.

Job seekers should visit HolidayWorldJobs.com to fill out an online application, and HolidayWorld.com/JobPerks to learn more about the new programs.

Retirees, educators, and other adults seeking seasonal employment are highly encouraged to apply.

Holiday World opens its 74th season on May 2; Splashin’ Safari’s opening day is May 7. Construction for Cheetah Chase: the world’s first launched water coaster is on schedule for Splashin’ Safari’s opening day.

For more information about seasonal opportunities, visit HolidayWorldJobs.com. Email hr@holidayworld.com or call 812-937-5252 with employment questions.