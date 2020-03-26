Hoosier Hills Credit Union Offering Member Relief Options

In these unprecedented times, Hoosier Hills Credit Union understands that many members of our communities may experience financial difficulties. HHCU is offering a Member Relief package including some fee waivers, payment deferrals and new loan options to help individuals and families weather the storm. These options are available immediately.

Member Relief Options include:

Automatic waiver of ATM fees on ATMs not owned by HHCU and not in the Alliance One ATM Network (HHCU-owned & network ATMs are already free).*

Automatic increase in all daily ATM withdrawal limits from $500 to $1,000.*

Waiver of early withdrawal penalties on certificates in cases of financial hardship.*

No transfer fees between accounts, as always.*

Automatic waiver of withdrawal restrictions on Christmas Club and Vacation Club Accounts.*

Skip-a-Pay*: Skip a payment on an existing HHCU personal/consumer loan (vehicle, signature loans, lines of credit) or credit card; one Skip-a-Pay fee waived per loan. Call the Credit Union at 800.865.2612. If additional Skips are needed, see other options below.

Good Neighbor Loan**: A 3% fixed-rate Signature Loan for up to $25,000 with terms up to 36 months and payments deferred up to 6 months, designed to help with immediate needs. Apply online: https://hoosierhills.com/loans/personal/good-neighbor-loan/ .

Payment Deferral Options*** are available for HHCU personal/consumer and commercial loans, with no late fees for the deferral period. This could include vehicle loans, signature loans, lines of credit, credit card, and commercial loan payments. Call the Credit Union at 800.865.2612 to discuss your needs.

Suspension of foreclosure and repossession proceedings until the state of emergency has terminated.

Lowest Payment Challenge: Free review of current loans at other financial institutions to try to lower payments by transferring the loan balance to HHCU at a lower rate: https://hoosierhills.com/services-resources/lowest-payment-challenge/ .

Financial Learning Center: Monthly Budget Tool and other financial education resources on our website: https://hoosierhills.com/services-resources/financial-learning-center .

Hoosier Hills Credit Union is working proactively to ensure the ongoing availability of banking services, while keeping the health and safety of its members, employees and the community as a top priority. As a member-owned cooperative, Hoosier Hills has a long history of supporting its members and communities. The Credit Union invites members and the community to reach out and let HHCU know how they might help. For those who are not currently HHCU members, new accounts can be opened through the Drive-Up at each Service Center location in the current absence of lobby hours.

* Fee waivers and adjustments will be available for a limited time and are subject to change without notice.

** Payment example: $10,000 borrowed at 3.00% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 36 months would have a monthly payment of $290.83. Finance charges begin accruing from the transaction date, but payment may be deferred for up to 6 months. Available for a limited time; offer subject to change without notice. Loans are subject to credit approval.

*** All loans are subject to approval.