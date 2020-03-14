Huntingburg Airport breaks ground for runway expansion project

The Huntingburg Airport has reached a major project milestone.

The airport officially broke ground for its runway expansion project during a special ceremony on Friday morning.

Woolpert Senior Project Manager and Project Manager for the runway expansion, Curtis Brown, explains were they are in the process.

In order to make the runway extension, crews will have to build a tunnel over County Road 200.

Doing this gives the planes the opportunity to make emergency landings on top of the tunnel when needed.

Brown says the project is vital for the community and will have a large positive impact.

Although it may not increase jobs at the airport, Brown tells us it will open up more jobs in the community.

The $13 million dollar project has been in the works for 10 years and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.