Huntingburg and Ferdinand Adopt New Procedures Amid COVID-19

Huntingburg and Ferdinand are adopting new procedures amid coronavirus concerns.

Like other communities across Indiana, the City of Huntingburg continues to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our community. Our top priority is the health and safety of the community, our citizens, and employees.

As a result, there will be limited access to Huntingburg City Hall for the foreseeable future, and only essential meetings will be held. If you have business to conduct with the City, please call ahead at (812) 683-2211 to see if it can be conducted over the phone.

Customers making utility payments in person are asked to do so by using the dropbox or the drive-through window on the east side of City Hall. Limited service for issues not related to utility payments will be conducted at the entrance to City Hall.

The Town of Ferdinand is also taking the following steps for visitors to Town Hall. Town Hall does remain open, but to help minimize the potential spread of the virus, town officials are asking persons to use our drive-thru to conduct regular business, such as dropping off payments or purchasing trash stickers. This provides convenience for our residents, while also offering an extra layer of protection for our employees. A notice will be posted at our front door advising visitors of this request.

If you do have business that requires coming inside, be it obtaining permit forms or establishing a utility account, we ask that you do a self-check of your temperature prior to arrival. Should your temperature register 99.8 or above, we ask that you please stay home, out of respect to the health of our employees, as well as your own. If there is no option but to come in, we ask persons call ahead and explain what you need, so our staff may prepare those items, then use our drive-thru to pick up or drop off documents.

The Town Hall will remain open and maintain normal hours of operation for as long as is feasible, but this could be revised in rather short order, pending changes in the COVID-19 status. Persons with any questions may contact Ferdinand Town Manager Chris James at 812-367-2282.

The situation is very fluid, and more changes are likely. As decisions are made and new information becomes available, we will keep the public informed. If you have specific questions regarding COVID-19, please call the Indiana State Department of Health’s hotline at 317-233-7125 or visit www.in.gov/cornavirus.