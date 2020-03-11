Huntingburg City Council Discusses Expansion to Wastewater Treatment Plant

Tuesday night, Huntingburg City Council held a joint meeting with the Board of Public Works to hear a report on a future expansion to the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Due to the growth of the city, the Wastewater Treatment Plant has been operating near capacity. This could have serious implications for the city in the future, from a ban on new taps to even environmental concerns. Mayor Denny Spinner says that it is crucial for the city to act.



The report outlined three optional routes for expansion, which will also cover future expansions. Additionally, it explored the multiple estimated costs for the multi-million dollar project, along with funding options. For the next step, the city is forming a committee to do a deep dive of the report to help inform the council on the best option for the city. Spinner explains the path forward.



No other decisions were made at this time. In other council news, the city was presented with the draft for the finalized version of Huntingburg’s new comprehensive plan. The 140 paged document is currently available to be read on the city’s website, huntingburg-in.gov. The Comprehensive Plan is scheduled to be up for adoption at the next city council meeting.