Huntingburg man in custody after four hour standoff

A Huntingburg man is in custody after a four-hour standoff.

Troopers tell us Huntingburg Police went to the residence of 36-year-old Jesse Hall on East 22nd Street this morning to investigate a domestic battery incident involving a firearm that occurred the night before.

After learning that Hall could be armed, police established a perimeter and were granted search and arrest warrants.

When Hall refused to come out of the residence, Huntingburg Police contacted the Indiana State Police and asked for the SWAT team.

Police also closed all streets to restrict traffic flow in the area for safety reasons.

A standoff began around 4:30 pm after Hall refused to leave the residence.

We’re told that Hall surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody around 8:30 pm.

Hall is facing preliminary charges of Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Child, Strangulation, Pointing a Firearm, Criminal Recklessness, and Criminal Confinement.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.