Huntingburg street closing for a few hours Friday

A street in Huntingburg is closing for a few hours tomorrow.

Due to electric pole replacement work on Schuler Avenue, the road will be closed between North Van Buren Street and Friendship Drive.

This closing will last from 8 am to 12 pm on Friday.

Drivers will need to use an alternate route during this time.

For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler at (812)-683-2211.