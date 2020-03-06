Huntingburg street closing for a few hours Friday

Posted By: Ann Powell March 5, 2020

A street in Huntingburg is closing for a few hours tomorrow.

Due to electric pole replacement work on Schuler Avenue, the road will be closed between North Van Buren Street and Friendship Drive.

This closing will last from 8 am to 12 pm on Friday.

Drivers will need to use an alternate route during this time.

For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler at (812)-683-2211.

