Huntingburg Transit System continues operating, despite COVID-19 outbreak

The Huntingburg Transit System will continue operating, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

City officials tell us the Federal Transit Administration has not yet recommended or provided any directive that local transit system should shut down due to COVID-19.

Transit staff is cleaning the vehicles more often to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Crews are cleaning all vehicles with disinfectant and are focusing on high-touch areas like buttons, handholds, rails, etc.

City officials are also asking residents to take personal health preparedness steps. Especially in public when riding transit. Do not touch your face to avoid picking up the virus, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly and cover your coughs and sneezes.

For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.