Indiana Correction Facilities Allowing Fee-Free Calls

Indiana Correction Facilities will be allowing fee-free calls once a week starting today.

To lessen the strain on offenders and their loved ones with the result of the COVID-19 virus, Indiana Department of Correction officials worked with the telephone and video service provider to permit each eligible offender the opportunity for two five-minute-long phone calls, as well as one video visit of either 10 or 25 minutes each week, fee-free. This agreement runs through April 14, 2020.

Commissioner Rob Carter, stated that the IDOC recognizes the importance of in-person visits by friends and family, but they cannot afford the risk this poses to potentially introduce the COVID-19 virus into their facilities.

As released last Wednesday , visitation remains suspended at all Indiana Department of Correction facilities. This decision was precautionary in nature and was made in the interest of the health and safety of IDOC staff and offenders. It is important to note there are no known cases of COVID-19 among any staff or offenders at any IDOC facility.