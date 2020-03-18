Indiana Higher Education Commission providing additional resources for those affected by COVID-19 closures

The Indiana Higher Education Commission is providing resources for institutions, students, and parents amid COVID-19 closures.

The Commission is working with the state’s public, private and proprietary postsecondary institutions to stay up-to-date with changing circumstances, including linking to the information at www.che.in.gov.

“The Commission is working alongside Indiana’s colleges and universities to ensure the delivery of high-quality postsecondary education for students and the state, even in the uncertain days and weeks ahead,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “Our financial aid support center will still be available to answer student and parent questions about state financial aid. As the situation evolves, we will continue to assess how these changes impact institutions and students.”

All state employees are being advised to work remotely, limit in-person meetings to less than 10 people and host meets virtually whenever possible.

The commission following this guidance and will continue maintaining operations, including its financial aid support center. Hoosiers can reach the center by calling (888) 528-4719 or emailing awards@che.in.gov.

The 2020 H. Kent Weldon Conference for Higher Education originally scheduled for April 7th, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled for this year.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is offering guidance for colleges and universities https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/colleges-universities/index.html, and direction from the state health department include practicing god handwashing and hygiene to slow the spread of the virus as well as staying home of people develop symptoms of illness.

For more information visit the ISDH website at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.htm.

A compiled list of the state’s public college web pages pertaining to campus status follows:

Ball State University: https://www.bsu.edu/about/administrativeoffices/emergency-preparedness/pandemicfluprep/coronavirus

Indiana State University: https://www.indstate.edu/covid-19

Indiana University: https://coronavirus.iu.edu/

Ivy Tech Community College: https://www.ivytech.edu/coronavirus.html

Purdue University West Lafayette: https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2020/Q1/need-to-know-info-about-covid-2019.html

Purdue University Fort Wayne: https://www.pfw.edu/coronavirus/

Purdue University Northwest: https://www.pnw.edu/pnw-and-coronavirus-covid-19/

University of Southern Indiana: https://www.usi.edu/covid-19/

Vincennes University: https://www.vinu.edu/coronavirus-updates

Additionally, all 30 members of the Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) have made the decision to suspend in-person classes and provide alternate methods of delivery. Specific details about how each ICI member institution is responding can be found on their websites. The Commission is also collecting information from Indiana’s proprietary institutions.

Parents of K-12 students are encouraged to utilize resources on LearnMoreIndiana.org, including classroom materials, and resources for students and families (with suggestions for each age group) and Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars. The Learn More Indiana blog will also be updated throughout the month, including this post about virtual campus tours.