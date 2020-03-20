Indiana Primary Election Rescheduled for June 2nd

Governor Eric Holcomb has rescheduled May’s Primary Election.

Indiana’s Primary Election will now take place on June 2nd.

Holcomb and Secretary of State Connie Lawson made the announcement earlier this morning during a press conference.

Counties are continuing with early voting.

Voter Registration closes April 6 at 4:00 p.m.

If you need to register to vote or update your registration, you must do this prior to April 6, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Registrations received after April 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. will be processed after the June 2nd, 2020 Primary election.

To register or update your voter registration visit: www.indianavoters.com.

For more information about the early voting process and deadline dates, head to our television partner’s website, WJTS.TV.