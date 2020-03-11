Indiana reaches 10 confirmed coronavirus cases

Indiana now has 10 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

As of late Tuesday night, four more cases have been confirmed.

The Indiana State Department of Health tells us these newest patients are adults and live in Howard and Johnson counties.

So far, seven counties have confirmed coronavirus cases.

Other counties reporting cases include Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Marion, and Noble.

The ISDH continues to work with local health departments to identify close contacts of these patients and is prepared for more cases.