Indiana’s COVID-19 Numbers Go Up; 35 Deaths, 1,786 Positive Cases, 11,658 Individuals Tested

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have now been updated.

As of Monday morning, the state has 35 deaths, 1,786 positive cases, and 11,658 individuals tested.

When looking at our local counties, Dubois and Orange Counties have two positive cases. Crawford County has a positive case. Posey has three confirmed cases, and Lawrence county has 9 cases.

Gibson has 4 cases and Warrick County has 8 cases. Vanderburgh has 17 cases.

Daviess, Martin, Spencer, Perry, and Pike Counties all have no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, visit in.gov/isdh.