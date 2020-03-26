Indiana’s COVID-19 Numbers Up Again; Positive Cases Up to 645

Indiana’s COVID-19 cases have now been updated.

As of Thursday morning, Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have now jumped up to 645 positive cases. 4,651 people have been tested.

17 people have died related to the virus.

Locally, Vanderburg County has four cases, Gibson County and Warrick County has three positive cases, Dubois, Orange, and Posey have one positive case each, Daviess, Martin, Perry, Crawford, Spencer, and Pike Counties have 0 positive cases.