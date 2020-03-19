INDOT Announces Road Closure at Spencer/Perry County Line

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces complete road closure on State Road 545 for a bridge resurfacing project.

Beginning on or around , contractors will close the S.R. 66 bridge spanning the Anderson River north of Troy at the Spencer/Perry County line. Crews will work to patch and replace the driving surface of the bridge as a part of this project. The work will require a full closure for 60 days with work expected to be complete by the beginning of June. Inclement weather could cause delays during this project.

During the closure, local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic will need to use the official detour following S.R. 66, S.R. 70, U.S. 231 and S.R. 62.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.