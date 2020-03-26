Indy 500 postponed to August 23rd

Memorial Day weekend will be a little different this year.

The Indianapolis 500 has been moved to August 23rd because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time the race has been moved since 1946.

All concerts originally scheduled for the race have also been canceled.

This includes REO Speedwagon and Styx on Friday, May 22nd, Luke Bryan on Saturday, May 23rd, and Martin Garrix on Sunday, May 24th.

IndyCar initially said they would resume racing on the track on May 9th. That race has been postponed to July 4th, the day before NASCAR races at the brickyard.