Interactive map available for Hoosiers needing food assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

A new statewide map is available for Hoosiers seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration teamed up with the state’s food banks, the Indiana Hunger Network, and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry to create this interactive map.

This new tool can be used on desktop/laptop computers, and on other mobile devices.

The map is available at: click here .

It will also be prominently featured at fssa.in.gov.

“Many Hoosiers’ situations have changed as a result of our state’s important and necessary response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H., FSSA Secretary. “We know there is a significant need for families – many of whom have never needed assistance before. We hope this tool helps them locate resources to meet their food and nutrition needs during this crisis and in the future.”

The map shows two types of organizations: food pantries and meal sites.

Food pantries are locations where Hoosiers can pick up groceries to prepare and use at home.

Meal sites provide packed meals that are ready to take home and eat.

Earlier this week, FSSA encouraged food pantries to stay open to keep serving Hoosiers and issued a call for volunteers under age 60 who are able to serve. FSSA is actively working with food pantries, food banks, and community kitchens across the state to track which are open and is updating the map accordingly.