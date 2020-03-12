International Santa Claus Hall of Fame To Induct 10th Class This Month

The Santa Claus Hall of Fame is going to induct their 10th class this month.

The public is invited to join the Santa Claus Community and the members of the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame in honoring the 10th class of inductees to be added to the Hall’s membership.

The International Santa Claus Fame banquet and induction ceremony, along with the call of the Knights of St. Nicholas will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Spencer County Community Center 1101 E County Rd 800 N, Chrisney, IN 47611. The meet and greet will begin at 3:00 PM and with entertainment by the Ambassadors of Christmas Cheer. Dinner will be served at approximately 5:15 PM. After the dinner, the ceremony will begin at approximately 6:30 PM.

The Santa Claus Hall of Fame is an ongoing project that celebrates, studies, and preserves the historical documentation of the many men and women who have greatly contributed to the Legend of Santa Claus. Nominations for the Santa Claus Hall of Fame came from several sources including the on-line Santa communities where thousands of professional Santas, Mrs. Clauses, and helpers from around the world are members.

The tradition of a live Santa Claus entertaining children dates back nearly 180 years. It is rumored that Santa Claus made his first visit to a dry goods store, J. W. Parkinson’s in Philadelphia on December 24, 1841. Later in 1887, Santa arrived in Peoria, Illinois as part of the world’s first Santa Claus Parade. Three years later, in December 1890, a department store owner named James Edgar of Brockton, Massachusetts dressed up as Santa Claus based on an 1863 illustration of Santa by artist Thomas Nast. Edgar became the world’s first department store Santa and the concept of a live Santa quickly spread around the country.