Irene A. Werne, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:00 p.m. on , 2020, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Irene was born in rural Jasper, Indiana, on , 1929, to Simon and Marie (Blessinger) Ackerman. She married Ernest O. Werne on , 1950, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 2011.

Irene was a graduate of Ireland High School.

She was the secretary of Holy Family Parish in Jasper for 19 years until her retirement.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a member and past president of the Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Surviving are one daughter, Diane Cloud, Richmond, IN, two sons, Stan (Sally) Werne, Jasper, IN, and Ken (Mary Burnett) Werne, Lenexa, KS, one daughter-in-law, Kirsten Werne, Hollis, NH, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one brother, Raphael (Phyllis) Ackerman, Jasper, IN, three sisters, Vera (Donald) Renner, Jasper, IN, Camilla Moeller, Evansville, IN, and Cleo (Fred) Brown, Henderson, KY.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one daughter, Jane Werne, one son, Brian Werne, and one sister, Marge Edwards.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Irene A. Werne will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2020, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at Holy Family Catholic Church on , 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Foundation or to Holy Trinity Catholic School.

