ISDH confirms third COVID-19 related death

A third Hoosier has died from COVID-19.

State Health officials say the patient was a Marion County resident over 60 years old and previously hospitalized.

ISDH reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Friday; bringing Indiana’s total number of cases to 79.

27 out of Indiana’s 52 counties have confirmed COVID-19 at this time.

Adams: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Allen: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Bartholomew: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Boone: Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

Clark: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Fayette: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Floyd: Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

Franklin: Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

Grant: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Hamilton: Cases: 5; Deaths: 0

Hendricks: Cases: 4; Deaths: 0

Howard: Cases: 5; Deaths; 0

Jennings: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Johnson: Cases: 4; Deaths: 1

Lake: Cases: 6; Deaths: 0

LaPorte: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Madison: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Marion: Cases: 25; Deaths: 2

Noble: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Owen: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Shelby: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

St. Joseph: Cases: 6; Deaths: 0

Tippecanoe: Cases: 2; Deaths: 0

Vanderburgh: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Vigo: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Wayne: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0

Wells: Cases: 1; Deaths: 0