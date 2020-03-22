James W. “Jim” Hanning, age 92, of Santa Claus, passed away with family at his side at 11:22 am on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Jim was born June 10, 1927, in Santa Claus, to Charles and Hilda (Reinke) Hanning. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen (Kuhn) Hanning.

Jim is a lifelong resident of Santa Claus, residing on the family farm. In addition to farming, Jim was a postal carrier and served as a county councilman. Jim was also on the board of directors of the Mutual Home Insurance, Santa La Hill Water, and Spencer County Bank. He served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Santa Claus American Legion 242, the Gentryville Masonic Lodge 424, Scottish Rite, Hadi Temple, and the Santa Claus United Methodist Church. Jim enjoyed fishing, watching sports, and spending time with family but his passion was farming.

Survivors include his children, Cynthia (Victor) Bull of Harleyville, South Carolina, Constance (Othmar) Wagner of Santa Claus, and Christina (Michael) Lee of Dale; six grandchildren, Alison Bull, Lindsey Bull, James (Susan) Wagner, Jonathan (Ashley) Wagner, Jeffrey (Courtney) Wagner, and Morgan (Michael) Rice; two step-grandchildren, Scott (Brooke) Lee and Beth Lee; eleven great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Jane (Hanning) Brittingham of Jasper; and his special friend, Macy Schmitt of Santa Claus.

Due to the coronavirus, a private family service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Santa Claus United Methodist Church. Rev. Tim Ahlemeyer and Rev. Jill Kaetzel will officiate at the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with the Santa Claus American Legion Post 242 conducting military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the Santa Claus United Methodist Cemetery Fund at 351 North Holiday Blvd., Santa Claus, IN 47579 or Heart to Heart Hospice at 415 E. 6th Street, Jasper, IN 47546.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com