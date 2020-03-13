Jasper and Huntingburg Mayor’s Release Statement on Coronavirus; No Cases in Dubois County, Cities Working on Keeping Areas Healthy

A Note on the Coronavirus Outbreak:

We want you to all know that the Cities of Jasper and Huntingburg are involved in conversations on a daily basis with other agencies in our county dealing with the coronavirus. These include the Dubois County Health Department, Dubois County Emergency Management, Memorial Hospital, Greater Jasper and Southwest Dubois County Schools, and the Cities of Jasper and Huntingburg.

Currently there are no reported or investigated cases in Dubois County. However, that could change quickly. All of the above agencies are doing their utmost to be prepared as possible. It is our objective to protect our citizens and the effects it may have on our communities. Collaboratively we will continue to monitor and play a role in maintaining public health.

We will keep you alert of any changes when we receive them. We will utilize email, social media and our radio and newspaper to release any new information as quickly as possible.

Remember to thoroughly wash your hands often, try and keep from touching your face and leave about 6 feet of space between you and whoever you are talking to. Also sanitize things like your phone often!

Dean Vonderheide Mayor Denny Spinner

Mayor of Jasper City of Huntingburg