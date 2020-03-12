Jasper City/Library, LLC Calls for Wood Artists

If you’re a wood artist, the Jasper City Library needs you.

Jasper City/Library, LLC is requesting qualification packets from qualified wood artists to create a commissioned public, interior Donor Wall. Qualification Packets regard design, creation, and installation of artwork on a wall inside the atrium of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper.

All artists interested are asked to submit an overview of qualifications for the Donor Wall Project by Friday, April 3rd. An electronic version of a document containing submission information is available on Jasper Community Art’s website www.jasperarts.org under Get Involved – Call for Artists.

Two to three finalists will then be selected. Finalists shall be compensated in the amount of $200 to submit and present their design concepts. Finalists shall be notified on or before Friday, April 10th.

The finalists will have three weeks to prepare concepts and plans. Finalists will be expected to submit concepts and project plans sometime during the period of Wednesday, May 6th – Friday, May 8th.

The winning concept will then be accepted and the artist will be asked to work with Jasper City/Library, LLC to finalize details of the design.

Interested artists must submit the following information:

REQUIREMENT ONE: Completion of the attached Donor Wall Submission Form with the qualification packet.

REQUIREMENT TWO: Letter of interest including: a) Explanation of Artists interest in the project b) Brief overview of any experience, expertise, or qualifications relevant to this project c) Artist Statement d) Three or more references e) Link to artist’s website (if available)

REQUIREMENT THREE: High-resolution images of work representing the artist’s woodworking style, format, and breadth of work. Please provide no more than twelve images and indicate the titles and medium for all works. Please also indicate whether the works were subject of public installation and if so, where.