Jasper City Offices closing to public

Jasper City Offices are closed to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During this time:

-city employees will be working and available to answer phone calls and emails. Any essential business will be appointment only.

-Park Department playground equipment will be closed.

-All police, fire, and emergency services will remain operational.

-Trash pick-up will continue as usual, unless otherwise notified. Residents are asked to not leave any additional “bulk” items outside at this time.

-Meetings such as City Council, Board of Public Works and Safety, etc. will continue as scheduled. The City is striving to balance generally applicable open-door laws with public health guidelines for large gatherings. Rules concerning the conduct of public meetings are subject to change as advice is received from National, State, and Local officials.

-Utility bills may be paid by mail, placed in the drop box outside City Hall, or go through the drive-through located off of Jackson Street.

Department Phone Numbers:

Street Department – 812-482-1130

Park and Recreation Department – 812-482-5959

Utility Business Office – 812-482-9131

Gas and Water Department – 812-482-5252

Electric Department – 812-482-6881

Wastewater Department – 812-482-3277

Arts Department – 812-482-3070

Police Department – 812-482-2255

Fire Department – 812-482-1741

City Hall (Legal, Engineering, Planning, Clerk-Treasurer) – 812-482-4255

Residents are asked to follow preventative measures from the CDC to help control and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which includes limiting gatherings, keeping a social distance from others, frequent hand washing and covering sneezes and coughs.

For more information, go to cdc.gov.