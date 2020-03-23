Jasper City Offices closing to public

Posted By: Ann Powell March 23, 2020

Jasper City Offices are closed to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During this time:

-city employees will be working and available to answer phone calls and emails. Any essential business will be appointment only.

-Park Department playground equipment will be closed.

-All police, fire, and emergency services will remain operational.

-Trash pick-up will continue as usual, unless otherwise notified. Residents are asked to not leave any additional “bulk” items outside at this time.

-Meetings such as City Council, Board of Public Works and Safety, etc. will continue as scheduled. The City is striving to balance generally applicable open-door laws with public health guidelines for large gatherings. Rules concerning the conduct of public meetings are subject to change as advice is received from National, State, and Local officials.

-Utility bills may be paid by mail, placed in the drop box outside City Hall, or go through the drive-through located off of Jackson Street.

Department Phone Numbers:

  • Street Department – 812-482-1130
  • Park and Recreation Department – 812-482-5959
  • Utility Business Office – 812-482-9131
  • Gas and Water Department – 812-482-5252
  • Electric Department – 812-482-6881
  • Wastewater Department – 812-482-3277
  • Arts Department – 812-482-3070
  • Police Department – 812-482-2255
  • Fire Department – 812-482-1741
  • City Hall (Legal, Engineering, Planning, Clerk-Treasurer) – 812-482-4255

Residents are asked to follow preventative measures from the CDC to help control and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which includes limiting gatherings, keeping a social distance from others, frequent hand washing and covering sneezes and coughs.

For more information, go to cdc.gov.

Be the first to comment on "Jasper City Offices closing to public"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*