Jasper-Dubois County Public Library cancelling programming through April 5th

The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library (Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois, and Birdseye Branches) will stay open at this time.

However, they are canceling all programming through April 5th.

Library officials are encouraging people to not congregate for extended periods of time.

Library officials tell us they will continue monitoring and following all guidelines and required actions from Governor Eric Holcomb and the Dubois County Health Department.