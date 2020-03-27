Jasper Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance Involving Firearm

A Jasper man has been arrested on multiple charges, including confinement and criminal recklessness.

18-year-old Maxwell Elliott of Jasper was arrested on a Level 3 Felony County of Criminal Confinement with a Deadly Weapon, a Level 5 Felony Count of Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, a Level 6 Felony Count of Resisting Law Enforcement, a Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, a Level 6 Felony Count of Dealing a Synthetic Drug, a Level 6 Felony Count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, A Level 6 Felony Count of Pointing a Firearm at Another, and a Level 6 Felony Count of Possession of Methamphetamine.

Early Friday morning, officers responded to an apartment complex in Jasper to the report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. Officers arrived, hearing gunshots coming from the location. Officers then saw Elliott on a balcony of the apartment holding a handgun. Elliott then fired into the ceiling of the balcony.

Elliott then went outside holding a stolen Glock 43 9mm handgun. He followed officers’ orders to drop the handgun but refused to get on the ground. A Dubois County Sheriff’s Deputy took Elliott to the ground, where he was cuffed and detained.

Elliott then tried making a run for it but was again detained by the Sheriff’s Deputy. Due to the mental state of Elliott, he was taken to Memorial Hospital by EMS. He was then cleared and taken to Dubois County Security Center.

Upon returning to the scene of the original incident, police found 125 Grams of Synthetic Marijuana, a digital scale, empty plastic bags, a 9mm bullet, and methamphetamine.

Witnesses say that Elliott was under the influence of acid and started waving the gun around, eventually holding witnesses, including juveniles at gunpoint, not allowing any to leave.