Jasper Man Arrested on Felony Child Molesting and Sexual Battery Charges

A Jasper man was arrested on Child Molesting and Sexual Battery Charges.

34-year-old Scott A. Moore of Jasper was arrested on Wednesday on a Level 1 Felony Count of Child Molesting and a Level 6 Felony Count of Sexual Battery.

On Wednesday, the Jasper Police Department investigated a case of inappropriate touching of a juvenile victim.

Upon investigation, it was found that probable cause existed to make an arrest on Moore.

Moore was taken to and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.