The Jasper Street Department is closing part of Main Street tomorrow.

The section of Main Street between 2nd and 3rd Street is closing at 8:00 am on Friday, March 6th, for Storm Sewer removal.

Motorists will need to avoid the area.

This portion of Main Street is expected to re-open by 4:00 pm the same day.

This project will proceed barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.