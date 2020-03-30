Jasper Woman Arrested On OWI Charges After Entering Unknown Vehicle

A Jasper woman was arrested on OWI charges.

On Sunday night, the Jasper Police Department was contacted by a citizen who said an unknown intoxicated woman got into his vehicle.

While officers were on their way to the scene, the woman, who was later identified as 35-year-old Allison Doane of Jasper, got into a white 2014 ford fusion and left the scene.

Officers located Doane and pulled her over in the Hibbett Sports parking lot. Officers found Doane to be under the influence of alcohol.

Doane was later found to have a BAC of .186. She was taken to the Dubois County Security Center and was charged with a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Operating While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Operating While Intoxicated with a Level Over .15, and a Class B Misdemeanor count of Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle.