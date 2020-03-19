Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Postponed

JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Committee on behalf of Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana announced that the 6th Annual JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame scheduled for Thursday, May 7th presented by Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP will be rescheduled in response to the escalating concern surrounding COVID-19. We have been in conversation with our JA Dubois County Advisory Board, Event Sponsors and Partners, and Public Officials, and feel that the safety and well-being of our community is our top priority.

We want to assure you that we are being vigilant of ongoing updates and are following best practices in conjunction with the recommendations from the CDC and local health authorities.

Finally, please know that we appreciate your continued support during this period. Without your investment in our young people, there is no way we could have approached the profound and positive change we have had on our community’s next generation of leaders.

We will be reaching out to you in the coming weeks to give you a progress report, as well as to discuss plans for rescheduling the event.

For more information, contact Junior Achievement at 812.425.8152.